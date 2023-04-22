LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Meijer is participating by making kiosks available at its pharmacies for safe prescription drug disposal.

The program encourages people to empty their medicine cabinets or expired or unused medications and dispose of them safely.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps prevent the risk of medication accidents and keeps medications out of waterways.

To learn more about Meijer’s drug take back program, visit meijercommunity.com/drug-take-back.