Meijer now enforcing mask requirement

(WLNS)– If you shop at Meijer, you’ll be expected to wear a face-covering starting Saturday.

On July 10, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order today mandating everyone to wear a face mask when they are inside a public space. The executive order takes effect at 12:01am on Monday, July 13, but Meijer has made the decision to start enforcing it now.

In a Facebook post, Meijer wrote:

“Beginning Saturday, July 11, 2020, all Meijer customers must now wear a face covering or face mask when shopping at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station in Michigan as required by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, unless customers have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings. We encourage customers to consider using Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside pick-up as alternative options for their shopping needs.”

Those who are exempt from wearing a mask in Michigan businesses include people younger than five years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

A willful violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty, but no term of confinement may be imposed on individuals who violate the mask requirement.