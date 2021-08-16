Meijer pharmacies offering third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised patients

FILE – In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don’t always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer Pharmacies will now be offering third booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 shots to immunocompromised patients.

“Eligible patients may include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV, and those receiving immunosuppressive medication,” the superstore said in a press release.

Those who qualify can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment, or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose.

Patients will need to report their immunocompromised status via a screening questionnaire before receiving a third dose. The CDC recommends administering the same vaccine as the patient’s original series whenever possible.