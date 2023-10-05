LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re wondering how to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall, Meijer has it now.

Meijer pharmacists across the Midwest will begin administering the new vaccine on Thursday for patients ages 12 and older, the company announced.

To schedule at an appointment, you can text “COVID” TO 75049, visit Clinic.Meijer.com or call your local Meijer pharmacy. You can also walk in to make an appointment.

Anyone who hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 booster in the last two months is eligible for the vaccine, Meijer said.