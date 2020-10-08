Meijer recalls whole, cut cantaloup

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) If you shop at Meijer, be aware that the grocery store chain is recalling whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls over possible salmonella contamination.

The products were sold between September 26th and October 5th.

Salmonella can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and those with weak immune systems.

So far, no illnesses have been reported but customers are urged to throw away the products, or return them to a Meijer store for a refund.

The impacted whole cantaloupe products have a sticker labeled “Kandy Brand” from Eagle Produce.