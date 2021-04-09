Meijer reveals new shopping trends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Retail giant Meijer is now saying that consumer habits have changed over the past year now that more people are working from home.

Potatoes and tomatoes have been a hit in bulk among consumers that like to cook.

With a lot of gyms closed, more workout equipment was purchased including free weights and yoga mats.

Sales also increased for indoor activities like board games, puzzles and video games.

In addition, retail sales in the store’s gas stations grew due to them staying open later.

However, with far less traveling taking place over the past year, gas sales were an expected casualty.