Meijer to host Diversity Supplier Summit

LANSING, Mich. — Meijer announced today that it’s hosting its first virtual ‘Supplier Diversity Summit.’

The company wants to give diverse-owned businesses nationwide, the opportunity to showcase their offerings for Meijer merchants.

The November 12th virtual event will focus on everything from beauty and personal care, over-the-counter and wellness, general merchandise, and grocery.

Certified minority, LGBTQ, woman, veteran, and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products in those categories can apply for the summit by October 9th.

