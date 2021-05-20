Meijer to offer $10 coupon to customers who get a COVID shot

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer stores are offering $10 off coupons for any customer that receives their vaccine in a Meijer store, and a $10 off purchases $50 or more coupon for those who have already received their vaccine, even from venues other than Meijer.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a press release. “When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we’re not done yet. We’re hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance.”

For customers who have already received their shot, they will receive their coupon by bringing in their completed vaccine cards.

Meijer is offering walk-up doses of the Pfizer vaccine at their pharmacies. The stores hold a minimum of 100 doses per week and they are administered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For those interested in getting the vaccine via appointment, they can register by texting COVID to the number 75049. You can can also go to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.