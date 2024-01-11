LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University and its attorneys have officially denied an appeal by Mel Tucker of the sexual harassment findings against him in 2023.

Brenda Tracy, the former university contractor who made the accusations against the former MSU head football coach last year, posted on social media Thursday: “It’s been a 13 month long nightmare, but the MSU RVSM process is finally over. Tucker was found responsible for sexual harassment & exploitation and today his appeal was denied.”

Tracy reposted an announcement by USA Today reporter Kenny Jacoby, who first broke the sexual harassment story in September and who reported this Thursday that Tucker’s appeal has been denied.

“An outside attorney hired by the school to review Tucker’s challenge to the findings of fault against him denied his appeal in a 24-page report issued Thursday, ending the process nearly 13 months after the complaint was filed by a rape survivor and anti-sexual violence activist,” Jacoby said in the new USA Today report.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MSU officially fired Mel Tucker in late September, following weeks of media reporting on the sexual harassment case.

MSU later determined, in a 73-page report from an official investigation, that Tucker had violated the school’s sexual harassment when he masturbated and made sexual comments to Tracy over the phone in April 2022.

The report also said that Tucker had made unwanted sexual advances toward Tracy in months before the phone call, and that had engaged in quid pro quo sexual harassment after the call.

Tucker and his legal team appealed the university’s determination, saying “The decision is fraught with countless factual and legal errors,” and also said university did not have sufficient grounds to fire him.