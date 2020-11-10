Mel Tucker’s ready to put Iowa game in the past

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With a top 10 opponent, in the undefeated (3-0) Indiana Hoosiers, coming to East Lansing on Saturday Michigan State’s football coach Mel Tucker knows what he and the Spartans are up against.

“Indiana’s a good football team,” said Tucker. “I like the way this team is built. They play complimentary football (offense, defense, special teams). It’s a well-rounded football team. I can see why they’re 3-0. I can see why they’re ranked in the top 10.”

MSU is coming off a 49-7 loss at Iowa, to drop to 1-2 on the year, and it’s a loss Tucker said he and the Spartans are ready to put behind them.

“You can’t live in the past,” said Tucker. “That’s not a formula for success. You have to be neutral. What happened? How do we fix it? Alright, let’s fix it. Let’s move on and move forward quickly, and aggressively, with intense poise. That’s been the message.”

Just like he was following the loss at Iowa, Tucker was the most animated he’s ever been on Tuesday, when previewing an upcoming opponent this year. Reiterating many times that the Spartans have a lot of work to do. The Hawkeyes did dominate from start to finish, while outplaying them in all three phases of the game.

“When you watch the film, sometimes it makes you sick because it is something that is a basic fundamental,” said Tucker. “We need to get to where we’re fundamentally sound at every position, on every play. Offense, defense, and special teams on a consistent basis. You play better football. You have less mistakes. You give up less plays and you make more plays.”

Fixing the mistakes will be key this week, especially going up against the Hoosiers, who are riding their first 3-0 start since 1988 and tied atop the Big Ten East with Ohio State. Tucker is ready for the challenge.

“We’re on national TV, we’re at home, it’s a top 10 opponent,” said Tucker. “I mean, that’s what you want. If you’re a competitor, you want to play a good team. I want to get our guys prepared the best we can this week, and I want to I want to get them out there against those guys and I want to go play. I want to go compete against these good teams. That’s the best part about it. I mean, shoot, if you don’t want to play against good teams, there’s some wrong with you, I think.”

The Spartans will kick off against each other at noon on ABC.