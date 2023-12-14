LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Melba is a little worried girl whose sweet and wiggly personality comes out with a little loving care. She would love nothing more than to go home with her new best friend this Christmas season.

After overcoming her initial shyness as she got to know her friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Melba loves being around people–although she takes some warm-up time before she’s quite ready to snuggle.

Though Melba enjoys the company of other dogs, “she has no idea what in the world to do!” said the folks at ICACS. They said Melba would benefit from the company of “a tolerant, playful male who can show her the ropes.”

Melba is looking for a home where she can really blossom into her best self. (ICACS)

Melba is still a puppy, and her greatest wish is a home with someone who loves having a dog and will bond closely with her. She will really grow into her best self in a home where she feels safe and loved.

Melba is 1 year old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about her, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

For two more days up to Dec. 16, ICACS is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event, so you can adopt and take home Melba or any dog for a $25 fee. If you’re looking for a feline friend, it’s $10.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.