Members of Wolverine Watchmen to face trial for kidnapping, terrorism charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a far-right group that allegedly planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and storm the state Capitol are set to face trial.

“We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions of democracy and our elected representatives are not patriots, they are criminals,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. “My office is pleased to see this case move forward and to have the opportunity to hold these men accountable for their actions.”

According to the release, “Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico appeared in court Monday for a preliminary exam before Judge Michael Klaeren of the 12th District Court in Jackson County where they were bound over and will stand trial for their part in the alleged plot.”

They face the following charges:

Morrison, 26, of Munith, was bound over on the following charges:

Gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;

Providing material support for terrorist acts; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Bellar, 21, of Milford, was bound over on the following charges:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

Gang membership, a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Musico, 42, of Munith, was bound over on the following charges: