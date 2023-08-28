Memorial for Mason teens killed in crash grows. Names of the teens have been blurred by WLNS. Aug. 28, 2023 (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A memorial for the two 16-year-old girls killed in an early morning crash in Holt is growing with flowers and a memory board.

The crash happened near Sycamore and Schoolcraft Streets around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The car, driven by an 18-year-old Mason man, had hit a parked car, lost control and then hit another parked car. The driver who has not been named, was taken to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries, Ingham County said. Both of those killed were passengers.

The names of the teens killed in the crash have not been released. Mason School District said it would not comment on this incident at this time.