Memorial Healthcare staff transform 60 snorkel masks into personal protective equipment

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Memorial Healthcare staff have transformed 60 full-face snorkel masks into safe and reusable Personal Protective Equipment.

The team used a 3-D printer to find that the masks could be retrofitted with either a filter from an anesthesia machine or oxygen tubes. Both forms are reusable and even offer better protection than N-95 masks.

The hospital has conducted research on how snorkel masks work and have conducted a trial phase, including fit testing which confirmed an excellent tight seal, and teaching users how to check for leaks.

While the hospital currently has sufficient PPE stock, the retrofitted snorkel masks will provide adequate protection in the event of low resources.

The team is planning to make 250 more masks.

All photos courtesy of Air Foil Group.