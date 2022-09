LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of a man on the 100 block of East Barnes Avenue on Sept. 13.

Grant Thompson Jr, 53, and Marcus Thompson, 33, have been arrested on charges of open murder. The two will return to court on Sept. 30.

The victim was identified initially as a 22-year-old man by Lansing police, but then was identified as 32-year-old Dominick Hopson in an updated release.