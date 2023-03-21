BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Chong Yang was shot and killed while hunting in 2018. His shotgun, backpack and some other items were stolen.

It was more than four years until a break was made in the case, a period of time that was grueling for Yang’s family.

Two men, Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway, have been charged with Yang’s murder. If found guilty, both could be spending the rest of their lives in prison.

Yang’s grandson, Chi Meng Lee, said that they thought it would stay a cold case.

“All that we can do right now is just hope, support each other, and be there for each other emotionally physically and mentally,” said Lee.

Michigan State Police arrested Rodway, 34, and Olson, 34, in December. Prosecutors said the two killed Yang while hunting at Rose Lake State Park.

Testimony at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing claimed that a plastic bag and hunting spray led police to the two defendants.

“We are confident that the attorney general has a case, that’s why we’ve waited this long,” said Joseph Yang, attorney and Yang family spokesperson. “We aren’t sure what happened out there and we are hoping that these hearings will answer some of those questions.”

Witness testimony has begun setting the stage, and some evidence has been laid out.

“A lot of baseline information is coming out now kind of what happened the day of the event,” said Joseph Yang.

Attorneys from both sides questioned multiple witnesses including Yang’s nephew, who discovered Chong Yang’s body, a Bath Township police officer, a case investigator and a few others.

Despite everything, Lee said that being hateful towards the families of the defendants is not what his family wants.

The preliminary hearing will continue Wednesday with the judge being expected to decide if the case will go to trial or not.