Men, Young Adults can do better with hand hygiene

A new survey shows while most people are diligent about hand hygiene, certain groups can do better.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of 10 people washed or sanitized their hands after coming into contact with high-touched surfaces in public places.

However, officials say men, younger adults, and people with no personal experience with the COVID-19 virus were less likely to clean their hands.

The following information is directly from the CDC’s website:

Handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. Learn when and how you should wash your hands to stay healthy.

How Germs Spread

Washing hands can keep you healthy and prevent the spread of respiratory and diarrheal infections from one person to the next. Germs can spread from other people or surfaces when you:

Touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Prepare or eat food and drinks with unwashed hands

Touch a contaminated surface or objects

Blow your nose, cough, or sneeze into hands and then touch other people’s hands or common objects



Key Times to Wash Hands

You can help yourself and your loved ones stay healthy by washing your hands often, especially during these key times when you are likely to get and spread germs.

Before, during, and after preparing food

Before eating food

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick with vomiting or diarrhea

Before and after treating a cut or wound

After using the toilet

After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

After touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste

After handling pet food or pet treats

After touching garbage