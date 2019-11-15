Mental Health Awareness vigil on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Associated Students of Michigan State University, also known as ASMSU, hosted a mental health vigil on campus.

This week is ASMSU’s Mental Health Awareness week.

The vigil was held at “the rock” on campus by the MSU Auditorium.

“This vigil is just a safe place where people come; share their experiences with mental health whether they have lived experiences or they have a loved one that has lived experiences… it’s just a safe place so we can all gather and talk about it openly and freely,” said Project LETS MSU Chapter Coordinator, Anna Tomlavonich.

Students were welcome to come and share their own stories and experiences with mental health.

“Mental health is so stigmatized, a lot of people experience mental health, and just for people to have an open space to see that people are talking, sharing stories, and coming together, it’s just important,” said Tomlavonich.

ASMSU’s Mental Health Awareness Week runs until November 16th.