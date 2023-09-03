EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A local car show is taking on a new meaning this year, with registrations, donations and sponsorships going to benefit the Lansing nonprofit Ele’s Place, a healing center for grieving children, teens and young adults.

Meridian Motorfest is happening Sunday at the parking lot of High Caliber Karting & Entertainment at Meridian Mall. The show is free to attend and goes from 1-7 p.m.

“Ele’s Place is an incredible resource for the Lansing area to have. They aid children and young adults through their grief of a loved one, with completely free resources thanks to individuals and businesses donating to their cause,” said Jacki Krumnow, Marketing Director for High Caliber. “Their cause is very close to my heart…I personally lost my own father at 23 while attending graduate school.”

Krumnow said the organization’s services for grieving young adults go a long way for people like herself.

“Ten years later I still struggle with that loss, and if my family was aware of a resource like Ele’s Place, which also helps 18-26-year-olds now, I’m sure I would have been better equipped to handle those down times,” Krumnow said.

People attending the event will get to partake in all things automotive.

“The car show will offer other fan-favorite activities like a car smash, monster truck rides, a scavenger hunt, and photo opportunities on the local fire trucks,” a spokesperson for the motor show said. “Car lovers of all ages will enjoy the Meridian Motorfest.”

The show will have over 20 trophies for different classes, including best domestic, supercar, sickest paint and kids-voted favorite. There will also be a large inflatable playground at the event.

If you want to partake in the fun at High Caliber Karting as well, you can get an All Access Day Pass at a discounted price of $65.