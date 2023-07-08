Christopher Norton was last seen July 7, in the area near Ferguson and Wonch Park in Meridian Township.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person, they said in a post Saturday on their Facebook page.

Christopher Norton was last seen in the area of Ferguson and Wonch Park on Friday, July 7, at about 11 a.m.

He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information on Norton’s location to contact Officer Akers, referencing case 2392602464.

The phone number for Meridian Township Police Department is 517-853-4800.