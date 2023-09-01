A tree in Dimondale, uprooted in the storm Aug. 24.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township will begin picking up brush and tree debris from the recent storm starting Tuesday.

The township will pick up debris on Tuesday and the program will continue for three weeks with an end date goal of Sept. 25.

For brush and debris to be eligible for pickup, residents must cut limbs and branches down to four feet in length or smaller.

Tree trunks greater than two feet in diameter must be cut down to one foot in length or smaller.

Residents in subdivisions should place brush and debris on their road but within three feet of the edge of the road.

A map of the township’s progress with storm debris cleanup can be seen here.

For more information, you can contact the Meridian Township Department of Public Works at 517-853-4440 or email dpw@meridian.mi.us.