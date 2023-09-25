LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — To lessen car crashes, public health risks and local ecological disruption, Meridian Township is using a team of volunteer bow hunters to help reduce deer over-population.

The 2023 Deer Management Program, held Oct. 1 through Jan. 1, will take place across 44 properties owned by the township and 27 private properties. The program is not open to the public, instead it will be handled by 67 experienced volunteer hunters.

Meridian Township says the deer cull will be done entirely with archery hunting. The volunteer hunters are familiar with the surrounding area and will attend required training, perform safety checks and complete a proficiency test with their equipment.

The cull will also be the subject of a study by Michigan State University. This year’s project is a research study to determine whether it’s practical to use food-based delivery methods to administer tick medication to deer.

Venison collected during the program will be donated to local food banks in participation with the Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger organization. In 2022, they were able to donate 1,900 pounds of venison.

Entrances to the properties involved in the controlled hunt will be clearly marked to alert people traveling through the area.

“We are working closely with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help reduce the population of deer for a safer community and healthier deer herd,” said Emma Campbell, stewardship coordinator. “Due to the program’s increased effectiveness since 2020, we have seen a 32% decrease in car-deer collisions, achieving a key goal.”