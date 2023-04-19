LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Wednesday is Love a Park Day in Meridian Township, an event all about showing love through a generous act of service.

Kati Adams, Parks and Lands Preservation Superintendent for Meridian Township, said people can make this happen by gardening, pulling invasive species and picking up trash.

“Our residents are amazing. They do a lot of work for us for nothing. That’s just so they can enjoy the park and they just love it out here,” Adams said.

This event starts at 5 p.m. at a variety of park locations, including Central Park, Eastgate park, Harris Nature Center, Hartrick Park, Hillbrook Park, Marketplace on the Green and Nancy Moore Park.

Participants can sign up for the event online, and Meridian Township will have staff and volunteers at the different parks to help facilitate the event.

If you are unable to come out to Wednesday’s event, Adams said there are other ways to show love to Meridian Township’s parks.

“Just picking up your trash, I mean that’s the old school rule but its true. When the wind blows or it rains, that stuff is getting washed into our water sources; it’s getting stuck into places we can’t get to anymore, so it’s important to keep track of your trash and take care of it when you’re out in the parks or at home,” Adams said.