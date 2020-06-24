Meridian Township Fire Department to address comments made by one of its members

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Fire Department is holding a press conference today to address comments made on social media by one of the fire department’s members.

The comment read “bldm,” which is the fire department members’ adaptation of “BLM,” also known as Black Lives Matter. With an added letter “d” for “don’t,” the fire department member said on Facebook “they don’t.”

The Meridian Township Fire Department was made aware of the comments after a Virginia woman found the comments on a social media post.

In a press release, Township Manager Frank L. Walsh wrote, “we thank her for her courage to do the right thing.”

“Rather than hide from what has transpired, we believe it is critical for our community to hear from us. To that end, we have scheduled a 3:30 pm press conference today to offer our sentiment and apology to our community and every African American,” Walsh wrote.