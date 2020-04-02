Meridian Township Fire Dept offers “firetruck parades” for children’s birthdays

The Meridian Township Fire Department is offering to do “Fire Truck parades” for children’s birthdays as a means of practicing social distancing celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fire department posted to its Facebook page photos celebrating a girl named Olivia, whose birthday coincided with the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the post, they wrote:

Happy Birthday Olivia! We hope you enjoyed your birthday celebration and parade.

If your child will be celebrating a birthday during these times of social distancing, please contact the fire department at 517.853.4700