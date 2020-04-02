Meridian Township Fire Dept offers “firetruck parades” for children’s birthdays

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Meridian Township Fire Department is offering to do “Fire Truck parades” for children’s birthdays as a means of practicing social distancing celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fire department posted to its Facebook page photos celebrating a girl named Olivia, whose birthday coincided with the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the post, they wrote:

Happy Birthday Olivia! We hope you enjoyed your birthday celebration and parade.

If your child will be celebrating a birthday during these times of social distancing, please contact the fire department at 517.853.4700

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar