Meridian Township First Responders getting $1000 extra on next paycheck

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, the Meridian Township Board of Trustees voted to give a one-time payment of $1,00- to first responders.

The Board says it’s a token of appreciation for the work they did during the pandemic.

“Everyone was warned to stay in, be safe, they didn’t have that option. They were out there providing essential emergency services to our residents,” said Phil Deschaine, Meridian Township Treasurer.

This is not the first time the board has done this. The first one thousand dollar payment was back in April of 2020.



The Meridian Township Treasurer says they can afford to do it again.

“The board has decided that we have a healthy fund balance and it’s most appropriate to use some of that to thank our first responders for their excellent customer care during the covid 19 pandemic,” said Deschaine.

The board made one change to the proposal: To add the police chief and fire chief to the list of first responders getting that payment.



Before tonight, their names were not included.

“I just appreciate the fact that they, you know, recognize the fire department in whole,” said Michael Hamel, Meridian Township Fire Chief.

“You know we appreciate the recognition. But we’re here to do our job. We come to work every day to be professional and take care of the people we serve and that’s really what we’re here for,” said Hamel

The Meridian Township treasurer says first responders will get this as early as their next paycheck