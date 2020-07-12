Meridian Township hall closed Monday because of COVID

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Meridian Township municipal building will be closed on Monday, July 12 after a contracted employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Township Manager Frank Walsh wrote:

“This weekend, I was notified that one of the employees contracted to install a new HVAC system in our municipal building has tested positive for COVID-19. Please know we are taking the following steps to protect our team and residents.

-we have established the tracking of the infected worker

-we have hired a company to completely disinfect the municipal building

-we have suspended the HVAC project to allow time for future testing

-out of an abundance of caution, our municipal building will be closed on Monday, July 13.”