Meridian Township hall closed Monday because of COVID

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Meridian Township municipal building will be closed on Monday, July 12 after a contracted employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Township Manager Frank Walsh wrote:
“This weekend, I was notified that one of the employees contracted to install a new HVAC system in our municipal building has tested positive for COVID-19. Please know we are taking the following steps to protect our team and residents.
-we have established the tracking of the infected worker
-we have hired a company to completely disinfect the municipal building
-we have suspended the HVAC project to allow time for future testing
-out of an abundance of caution, our municipal building will be closed on Monday, July 13.”
Those who wish to return their absentee ballot on Monday can drop off the ballot in the white mailbox located in front of the building.