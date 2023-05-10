MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township is hosting a special event on Wednesday that highlights mental, physical and emotional support resources in Ingham County.

The Meridian Cares About You: Healthy & Safety Expo features 21 different vendors that can be helpful to community members in need of support. It is being hosted at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion at 1995 Central Park Drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizations appearing at the event include the Meridian Township Police and Fire Departments, Ingham County Emergency Management, Community Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties, and Red Cross.

Several Michigan State University departments will be appearing as well.

Meridian Township Trustee Marna Wilson said the event was inspired by the emotional toll of the shooting on MSU’s campus.

“I think it tells people that we really care about them. In fact, we’ve named this project Meridian Cares For You. We think it’s the right kind of response for things that have happened, in which people might be feeling a little overwhelmed,” Wilson said.

Meridian Township Chief of Police Ken Plaga said he hopes to give people what they need, which includes important contact information and access to service.

“If you have specific needs, maybe mental health needs, Community Mental Health will be here. Maybe you have relationship issues — Ending Violent Encounters will be here. There’s so many different groups here that provide services in so many different realms, so that’s what I think is really the important piece is, it’s really a one-stop shop,” Plaga said.