MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — People around the country were looking to get rid of unneeded items in an eco-friendly way on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day.

Meridian Township’s Spring Recycling Day was hosted at Chippewa Middle School, and being sustainable is what the event’s organizers are all about.

Sixty volunteers stepped in top help out at the event by accepting items such as metal, egg cartons, shredded documents, and even paint.

Organizers of the event like Leroy Harvey, Meridian Township Environmental Programs Coordinator, said its necessary for the community to host such programs, especially if they support the goal of living on a cleaner planet.

“Recycling is a great way to save resources. It’s something that people can do at home. There’s some things that are not taken at curbside, so we try to have events to help educate people about that but also to take those things that are not commonly recycled curbside,” Harvey said.