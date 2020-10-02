Meridian Township large dog park open for registration today

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township announced today it opened another park, the Large Dog Park, allowing dogs 30 pounds and up.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for later in October. You can register your dog online for the park here.

Dog park fees cover one year of registration and use at the dog parks. The year starts from the day the registrant picks up the electronic key fob at the Parks and Recreation Department located at 2100 Gaylord C. Smith Court Okemos.

Meridian Township residents’ rate for the first dog is $20 and $15 for a second dog.

For non-residents of Meridian Township, the cost is $35 for the first dog and $20 for the second dog.

Dog park Registration is now available online at http://bit.ly/mtpronline

Registration is required for access to the designated off-leash areas.

The registration requirement enables the township to provide safe environments in off-leash dog play areas for users and their pets.

The fees will be used t maintain the two dog parks.

The registration process requires owners to provide health and safety documentation, specifically current rabies, vaccination certificate and dog license and a waiver and release form to comply with established rules for use of dog play areas. Dog owners must have their dog licensed with the city, county or other municipal jurisdiction to apply for dog park registration.

For questions, contact the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Office at 517-853-4600.

Email devlin@meridian.mi.us or visit the Parks and Rec office in-person at 2100 Gaylord C. Smith Court Haslett, MI 48840