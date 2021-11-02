Meridian Township Parks and Recreation expands programs and services

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—Meridian Township’s Parks and Recreation Department is providing the community with extra services for social engagement and exercise.

The five-year master plan for 2022 for Meridian Township’s Parks and Recreation Department is in its final stages being updated. The plan will take community results from a survey combined with upcoming public meetings to provide a blueprint for the future of parks and recreation.

“Everyone’s voice is important for meaningful future planning,” stated LuAnn Maisner, Parks and Recreation Director.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback through the online survey by Tuesday, November 16; https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MeridianParksRec