Meridian Township Police begin its 22nd annual Citizens` Academy

Program Offers Classroom and Hands-on Instruction
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS)- The Meridian Township Police Department will begin its 22nd annual Citizens` Police Academy for residents on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 PM.
The academy will be offered to community members and business people of Meridian and Williamstown townships to learn about the criminal justice system over the next 2 months.
The citizens’ academy will be free and offer both classroom and hands-on training. Those interested in attending must sign up online and can expect to attend this training weekly until November 4.
Participants will meet every Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30 PM at the Meridian Township Public Safety building on Marsh Road. The department says it focuses on a wide range of topics and shows the role police have within the community.
The topics scheduled to be discussed and taught include:
Traffic and OWI (Operating While Intoxicated)
Uniform patrol functions
Criminal and Crime Scene Investigations
Use of Force and Arrest Law
A 911 dispatch center tour
Narcotics and Code Enforcement
Firearms Training Simulator and a dive into the michigan court system
Criminal Law and the Michigan Court System