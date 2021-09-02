Meridian Township Police begin its 22nd annual Citizens` Academy

Program Offers Classroom and Hands-on Instruction

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS)- The Meridian Township Police Department will begin its 22nd annual Citizens` Police Academy for residents on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 PM.

The academy will be offered to community members and business people of Meridian and Williamstown townships to learn about the criminal justice system over the next 2 months.



The citizens’ academy will be free and offer both classroom and hands-on training. Those interested in attending must sign up online and can expect to attend this training weekly until November 4.



Participants will meet every Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30 PM at the Meridian Township Public Safety building on Marsh Road. The department says it focuses on a wide range of topics and shows the role police have within the community.



The topics scheduled to be discussed and taught include:

Traffic and OWI (Operating While Intoxicated)

Uniform patrol functions

Criminal and Crime Scene Investigations

Use of Force and Arrest Law

A 911 dispatch center tour

Narcotics and Code Enforcement

Firearms Training Simulator and a dive into the michigan court system

Criminal Law and the Michigan Court System