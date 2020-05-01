Meridian Township Police introduce you to their new K9

Michigan (WLNS) — Meridian Township Police has a new member for its K9 team and is introducing you to him by reading a book to the police department’s younger social media audience.

K9 Ares oined the department in March and has been partnered with his handler, Office Blaine Anderson. K9 Ares replaced K9 Yukon, who retired at the end of Dec. 2019.

The Meridian Township Police Department began its K9 program in 1993 with K9 Ares continuing the work.

Today, K9 Ares and Officer Anderson were able to take a break from training to introduce themselves and read a book for some of the younger followers on social media.