Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Police Department is looking for help identifying the individuals in the picture attached to this post.

The two people were seen stealing from the Goodwill in Okemos located at 1860 W. Grand River Avenue. They are accused of stealing donated items on Monday April 6.

If you know who they are, please contact officers at 517-853-4800 or by email at klein@meridian.mi.us.