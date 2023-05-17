FILE – A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, N.Y.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Have some guns you want to get rid of?

The Meridian Township Police Department is now offering an anonymous gun drop-off program.

Anyone that has a gun, legally or not, can contact the Meridian Township Police.

Officers will take the gun, no questions asked, and will dispose of it with no penalty — as long as that gun hasn’t been used to commit another crime.

If you’re interested in unloading your unnecessary firearms, you can contact the police department by calling (517) 853-4800 or by visiting their website.