Meridian Township police requesting help in identifying retail fraud suspects

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in numerous retail fraud cases.

The two are wanted for questioning.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identities of the two subjects pictured below to contact Officer McConaughy at 517-853-4800 and reference case 21-4376





All subjects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The two subjects above have not been charged with a crime and are only wanted for questioning.