Meridian Township Police to cull deer beginning in January

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Police will be conducting a deer cull from January 1 to February 28 as part of the Township’s deer management program.

The cull will take place in Township parks, land preserves and some private property with consent from the owner.

“This program is done in an effort to protect our community members from injury and property damage resulting from car/deer traffic crashes,” said Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga. “Our community has a number of hotspots in this regard. We anticipate that a targeted culling of herds along these areas will greatly reduce the danger of injury to people in our community and costs resulting from property damage due to these crashes.”

The deer cull is part of a response from citizens regarding deer-related incidents and to support biological diversity in natural areas.

The goal is to cull around 200 deer.

The venison from the deer will be processed by the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger organization and given to local food banks.

Residents can visit www.meridian.mi.us/DeerManagement for more information about the Township’s deer management efforts to date.