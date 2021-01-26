Meridian Township reminds you to remove snow from sidewalks

A woman with a dog walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. MMeteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Department of Public Works would like to remind residents and property owners of the importance of keeping sidewalks clear of snow for the next few months.



The Township is asking for all residents and property owners to remember to keep sidewalks safe during the winter.



Here’s what you need to do when you wake up and find inches of snow in your front yard.

Property owners and occupants are responsible for snow removal on the sidewalks abutting their property.

Snow should be removed within 24 hours after it stops snowing. If the snow remains on the public sidewalk for more than 24 hours, Meridian Township may clear the sidewalk and bill the expenses related to the removal to the owner or occupant.

Snow should not be piled in a manner that results in obstruction of vision between a car and users of the sidewalks or another car. No person shall place snow or ice upon a street right of way that will impair vehicular or pedestrian non-motorized traffic.

A walkable community is a priority for Township residents, who have supported an extensive pathway system since the 1970’s. This pathway system is comprised of over 70 miles of at least 7-foot-wide sidewalk dispersed throughout the 32 square mile Township. The pathway system map can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/MTPathwayMap.

To promote its year-round use, the Township provides snow removal on the designated public pathways when snow accumulates more than 2 inches on the walkway. Each route takes approximately six hours and costs $1,500 to complete, but is very dependent of the intensity and duration of the snow event. The Township uses specialized plowing equipment to accomplish the job. The Township’s goal is to complete snow removal on the entire pathway prior to the start of the school day.