Meridian Township Residents to Receive New Granger Recycling Carts

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township residents who are Granger customers will soon receive new curb recycler carts at no additional cost.

These new recycling carts will replace the tubs previously used for recycling service. The exchange will result in more recycling capacity for residents and safer disposal for workers.

Residents who have weekly trash service from Granger, at standard rates, will now receive a recycling cart and curbside recycling service at no additional cost. Residents currently paying a fee for a recycling cart and service, will no longer be charged the monthly fee on their next statement. Commercial customers and customers who have services through home owners associations, condo associations, etc., may receive recycling as negotiated.

﻿“Meridian Township is dedicated to building a sustainable green community. Our residents have embraced recycling as a way to improve the environment. We are grateful that Granger is now providing its many Meridian customers with convenient large wheeled containers without charging an extra fee,” said Ron Styka, Meridian Township Supervisor.

The new carts are expected to be delivered at the end of April into May. Granger will deliver the new carts and pick up the recycling tubs on the residents’ recycling collection day. Granger’s recycling collection in Meridian Township is referred to as “single-stream” or “comingled” recycling. All recyclables go into the recycling container together and do not need to be sorted.

Residents can recycle the following accepted materials in their new recycling carts:

Mixed Paper

Metal Cans and Foil

Boxboard

Corrugated Cardboard

Plastic Bottles, Jugs, Tubs and Containers

Clear and Colored Glass Bottles and Containers

Granger will be mailing a detailed communication regarding the tub and cart exchange to eligible customers this week.