The search for a new police chief has come to an end in Meridian Township after board members voted to appoint a long-time veteran of the force to the top job.

The search started after the outgoing chief, Ken Plaga, announced his retirement in July. On Tuesday’s meeting, the board officials unanimously elected Rick Grillo as the new chief, he’s been with the department for the last 20 years, and the board says they look forward to many more great years of service.

“I am sincerely honored to be named the Chief of Police for Meridian Township,” Grillo said. “I would like to thank the Board and Supervisor Jackson for trusting me with this responsibility. I look forward to leading my talented and dedicated team of officers and civilian staff to provide excellent service to the Meridian Township community.”

Grillo has spent his entire career with the Meridian township police department and also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University and is a graduate of the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command.