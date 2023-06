OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township’s weekly concert series is well underway for the summer.

Wednesday nights all summer long there will be live performances starting at 6 p.m. at the

Marketplace on the Green at 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

Many different bands will be performing now through September, this week’s performance will be by Showdown.

For a complete list of entertainers check out the Meridian Township website.