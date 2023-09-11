MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Department of Public Works is notifying residents that it is beginning hydrant flushing and winterization throughout the township, according to officials.

Water may become discolored during the flushing process, which reflects harmless mineral deposits that the flushing process is removing from the pipeline, township officials said.

The hydrant flushing and winterization allows DPW to test hydrant operations and refresh the township’s water distribution system.