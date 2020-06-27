Meridian Twp. Clerk looking for more transparency during investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The Meridian Township Clerk, Brett Dreyfus, says he’s looking for more transparency from the township board during the investigation into alleged racist comments made by a township firefighter.

Dreyfus says there have been issues with the township not being transparent in the past, and was hoping this situation with the firefighter being accused of making racist comments would be a chanced to communicate publicly.

“Citizens often don’t know, what they don’t know and we use our website and our media, we have a whole communications apparatus in place, but sometimes controversial issues, issues that are sensitive, are ones that citizens never hear anything about,” said Dreyfus.

When it comes to the accused firefighter, the township held a press conference today on their Facebook page. The investigation into the alleged comments started on Wednesday, and the township manager put a 48 hour deadline on the investigation, which would lead it to end on Friday. The Meridian Township Manager, Frank Walsh, announced that the firefighter was put on leave.

6 News reached out to Walsh and asked if the firefighter’s leave was paid or not. He responded by saying “we cannot make any further comments on his current status.” Clerk Dreyfus says he has a problem with that and says “that’s a simple question.”

“From what I know the comments made are abhorrent, racist and offensive if in fact the firefighter is shown to or admits or has been shown to make those comments so we do need to eradicated racism in all forms and there are many ways we can address this kind of issue, but it starts still with full transparency, we have to open up, we have to be willing to discuss and put everything on the table,” said Dreyfus.

Township Manager Walsh said during the press conference that they cannot complete the investigation without speaking to the firefighter, and there has not been a chance for any communication.