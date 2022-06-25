MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township has lifted a boil water advisory effective Saturday June 25th at 5:30 PM.

Township officials said that two rounds of water quality tests have found no sign of harmful bacteria in the area’s water supply. With the results, officials said the distribution system was not contaminated and people in the affected areas will not need to do any in-house flushing before using their tap water again.

On Thursday morning, an East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) water supply main break was found at the corner of Park Lake Road and Haslett Road.

Township officials said the break was isolated and was repaired. However, as a precautionary measure, water quality tests were done.

“I’m deeply appreciative of the all-out effort the Meridian Team has extended over the past 48 hours. With the magnitude of the water main break, things could have been much worse. Additionally, we are thankful for the patience provided to us by our affected residents and business owners,” said Frank L. Walsh, Township Manager.

SEE MORE: Meridian Twp. extends boil water advisory after main break