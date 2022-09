MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Kenneth Lawrence Taranto is wanted by Meridian Township police

The 50-year-old has several felony warrants out of the township.

He is five feet nine inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800 or submit a tip to the Meridian Township Police website.