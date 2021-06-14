Meridian Township Police release update on June 12 stabbing

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – On June 12 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Meridian Township police officers responded to a 911 call on the 1600 block of Lake Drive in Haslett.

The officers were told that there was an ongoing fight. On arrival, police found a 46-year-old woman who had sustained non-life threatening wounds. Shew as taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

A 57-year-old man was taken into custody. The Ingham County Prosecutor’s office says the suspect knew the victim and that the attack was not random. They are seeking charges.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident can contact Investigator Dan King at 517.853.4800, email at king@meridian.mi.us, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.