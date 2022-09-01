MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has announced the completion of the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana proposal recount.

The proposal, if passed, would have banned the establishment of marijuana dispensaries in Meridian Township.

The recounted vote tally was 6,147 “Yes” to 6,153 “No,” a six-vote difference. This means marijuana dispensaries are not banned in Meridian Township.

“I am beyond pleased with the amazingly efficient operation that has taken place here in Ingham County,” Byrum said in a statement. “We were able to complete the recount quickly and carefully, but most important, transparently.”

“The vote totals changed slightly from the vote totals certified by the canvassers, because the recount was a hand count being performed by humans that may interpret ballot markings differently from a machine. Challengers were allowed to participate in the process and could have made challenges if they disagreed with the ruling made by recount workers and members of the public were able to observe the recount. During this recount, no challenges were made,” Byrum said.

The recount was done by 17 teams of two, with most teams made up of members of different political parties.