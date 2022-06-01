MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The newest project in Meridian Township consists of roughly 10 miles of roads that need to be resurfaced.

Now, a large portion of the roads under construction are side streets, but some spots along Grand River are closed making it a mess for many Meridian Township residents.

However, the construction is making it very difficult to reach some local businesses. One business owner said the impact of construction started right in the middle of her busiest season.

Mina Mahmood, co-owner of Sugar Berry Frozen Yogurt told 6 News she had to get rid of all her staff to just stay afloat. She that they may have to close their doors for good.

“May is when we actually start getting busy and the kids are out of school earlier and stuff like that this has actually cut our business in half. We’re actually even thinking about maybe we won’t survive, you know because of all of this. Both of our entrances are closed and we cant really get anyone in here,” said Mahmood.

The construction on most of the side streets should only last two weeks, but the parts of construction on Okemos Road could last until the end of July, but the work on Grand River won’t be finished until June of 2023.