Meridian Twp. swears in newly elected officials

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) — New elected officials in Meridian Township are ready to work. The township held a virtual swearing-in ceremony this morning.

It included members of the Township Board and Park Commissions. During the event today, the men and women were reminded about the importance of fulfilling their oaths and serving the public.

“As you take your oath today, I’m going to encourage you to dwell often on those who elected you think about them each and every day because you affect their lives every day. I encourage you to remember that you are the ones who truly make a difference in our lives,” said Hon. Wanda M. Stokes from the 30th Circuit Court.

Like most events this year, the ceremony was held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.