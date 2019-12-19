‘Merry Christmas Rally’ attracts President Trump supporters and protesters

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS)– The House of Representatives voted today to impeach President Trump, but during that vote, he was right here in Michigan at a rally.

The ‘Merry Christmas Rally’ was held at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek and ended around 10 p.m.

Thousands of supporters flooded the arena in favor of his re-election in 2020. Outside the arena, was also protesters, looking to send a message that they want to turn the state blue in 2020.

Some protesters told 6 News that they think the presidents visits are because Michigan is “slipping through his fingers” and that the state is not looking to re-elect him.

But as “four more years” chants filled the arena, Trump supporters are also ready for November.

